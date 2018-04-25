For Trump lookalike, crops worry more than social media fame

Dolores Leis stands in a field on her farm in Galicia, in northern Spain, Thursday April 19, 2018. Leis, has found unexpected fame on social media after many found she bore a striking resemblance to U.S. President Donald Trump. Thousands of responses flooded in last week after a journalist reporting on farming in northwestern Spain posted on Instagram a picture of Dolores Leis dressed in farm clothing with a hoe over her shoulder. Paula Vazquez via AP)