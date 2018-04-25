Kim Jong Un will walk across border for summit with Moon

This April 23, 2018, photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, shows a meeting room for the April 27 summit between South and North Korea at the Peace House at the southern side of the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. Kim Jong Un will be in unchartered territory when the third-generation autocrat crosses over to the southern half of the Demilitarized Zone separating the rival Koreas on April 27, possibly on foot, and greets South Korean President Moon Jae-in. South Korea Presidential Blue House via AP)