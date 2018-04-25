A look at 2 leaders in the inter-Korean summit talks

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, South Korean President Moon Jae-in answers reporters' question during his New Year news conference at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea. Both protagonists at inter-Korean summit on Friday, April 27, 2018 speak the same language and share the same ancestral roots and cultural background. But North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the third generation of his family to rule in absolute power, and democratically elected South Korean President Moon Jae-in, a liberal who wants to engage the North, also lead countries that have been divided along the world’s most heavily fortified border for seven decades. Pool Photo via AP, File Kim Hong-Ji