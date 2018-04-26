Venue for Koreas summit a symbol of division

FILE - In this June 16, 1998 file photo, trucks of South Korea's Hyundai Motors carry cattle across the border line of Panmunjom between the two Koreas. This week’s summit between the leaders of North and South Korea will occur at a border littered with mines and laced with barbed wire, a Cold War reminder of a division that dates to the end of World War II. In 1998, Chung Ju-yung, the founder of the Hyundai Group conglomerate, accompanied 1,001 cattle into the North via Panmunjom on two occasions as part of a gift that helped his company later launch a tourism project in the North. Yun Jai-hyoung, File AP Photo