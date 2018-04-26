Ethiopia raises cry for Britain to return 'looted' artifacts

This undated photo shows a detail of a gold and gilded-copper crown with glass beads from Ethiopia, estimated to be from around 1740, which is part of the "Maqdala 1868" exhibit at London's Victoria and Albert Museum which explores the 1868 British expedition to what was then called Abyssinia. The crown was taken by the British Army during the 1868 Abyssinian Expedition, and has been on display at the V&A since 1872, but the exhibition has caused an outcry in modern Ethiopia. Victoria and Albert Museum via AP)