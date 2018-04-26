3rd victim of van attack in Germany dies from injuries

FILE - In this April 8, 2018 file photo a man brings flowers to the place in Muenster, Germany, Sunday, April 8, 2018 where a vehicle crashed into a crowd. German authorities say a third person has died from injuries sustained when a man plowed his van into a crowd in the northwestern city of Muenster. Police told dpa news agency Thursday, April 26, 2018, a 74-year-old man from the nearby city of Hamm had died in hospital some three weeks after the attack in which dozens were injured. Martin Meissner,file AP Photo