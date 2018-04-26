German nurse faces 1 more murder charge, total rises to 98

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo former nurse Niels Hoegel., accused of multiple murder and attempted murder of patients, covering his face with a file at the district court in Oldenburg, Germany. German prosecutors Thursday, April 26, 2018 have attributed one more murder to a former nurse accused of killing dozens of patients at two hospitals, bringing to 98 the number of killings he is expected to face trial for later this year. dpa via AP,file Carmen Jaspersen