Kim, Moon summit is only the third between divided Koreas

People watch a TV screen showing file footage of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program ahead of the inter-Korean summit at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, April 26, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will plant a commemorative tree and inspect an honor guard together after Kim walks across the border Friday for their historic summit, Seoul officials said Thursday. Lee Jin-man AP Photo