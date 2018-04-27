At summit with South, Kim accompanied by sister, generals

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2018, file photo, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, arrives to attend a luncheon with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon in Seoul, South Korea. Kim, believed to be in her late 20s or early 30s, is Kim Jong Un’s younger sister who is in charge of the North’s propaganda affairs. Some experts say she’s virtually the North’s No. 2 after her brother executed, purged and demoted many ranking officials who could pose a threat to his absolute rule. Yonhap via AP, File Kim Sung-doo