Kim, Moon hold 'serious and honest' discussion about denuclearization

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have held "serious and honest" discussions about denuclearization, Moon's spokesman said Friday.
"At the summit, the two leaders held serious and honest discussions on ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, establish permanent peace and develop South-North Korea relations," Yoon Young Chan said in comments carried by the Yonhap news agency.
Both sides were still working on the wording of a joint statement that would be issued at the end of the summit, he added.
