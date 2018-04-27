Brazilian president calls probe into him 'persecution'

Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks at the Planalto Presidential Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Friday, April 27, 2018. President Temer has indignantly refuted accusations he has laundered money and says he will suggest that his minister of security investigate leaks to the media about the investigation. Authorities are investigating whether Temer accepted a bribe in exchange for a signing a decree favorable to operators at the country's largest port. Eraldo Peres AP Photo