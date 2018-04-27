Toronto police raise number of injured in van attack to 16

Canadian authorities say they have found two more people who were injured when a van plowed into pedestrians in Toronto and have raised the total number of injured to 16.
The authorities have also released the names of the 10 people killed in the attack. The chief coroner says eight of the 10 were women and they ranged in age from 22 to 94. Earlier, police said that the victims were "predominantly women" but did not release the breakdown.
Prosecutors charged van driver Alek Minassian with 10 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder following Monday's attack. The 14th victim was discovered after the charges were filed.
Homicide Investigator Bryan Bott told reporters Friday that prosecutors plan to raise the number of attempted murder charges to 16.
