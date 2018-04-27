Malaysia vote pits former strongman against tainted protege

FILE - In this April 4, 2009, file photo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, right, receives the party form from former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, left, as Mahathir rejoin United Malays National Organization's

UMNO) in Putrajaya, Malaysia. The May 9, 2018 general election pits the country’s pugnacious 92-year-old former leader Mahathir against his protege, Najib, whose premiership has been tarnished by a monumental graft scandal that involved $700 million landing in his own bank account.