AP Interview: Poland against EU linking funds to rule of law

Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz speaks to The Associated Press in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, April 30, 2018. Czaputowicz says Poland is adamantly opposed to a proposal that would link European Union funding to the observance of rule of law, something that threatens to deprive Poland of large amounts of funding given questions over its overhaul of the justice system. The EU is due to present the proposal on Wednesday, triggering the start of what is expected to be long and difficult negotiations. Czarek Sokolowski AP Photo