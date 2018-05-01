Swiss police say 5th hiker dies after snowstorm in Alps

This undated picture provided by the Police Valais, shows Pigne d'Arolla mountain near Arolla, Switzerland. Police in southwestern Switzerland said Monday, April 30, 2018 four Alpine climbers have died and another five were in critical condition after becoming trapped overnight by an unexpected storm of snow and high winds. Authorities in the Valais canton deployed seven helicopters as part of efforts early Monday to rescue the 14 hikers from France, Germany and Italy in the Pigne d’Arolla region. Kantonspolizei Valais