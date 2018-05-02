UK Parliament speaker denies bullying allegations

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, March 22, 2018, John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons speaks at Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster in London. Some lawmakers are urging the speaker of Britain's House of Commons to resign after a former employee accused him of bullying, although Bercow's office said Wednesday May 2, 2018, that the speaker "strenuously denies" the allegations. Alastair Grant, FILE AP Photo