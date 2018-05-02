Why was a car dangling from a Canadian bridge? Cops had an answer — then took it back

Life is full of little mysteries, like Stonehenge or Area 51.
Now you can add a car dangling from a bridge in Canada to that list. It was around 7 a.m. Wednesday when first responders arrived to the Millwood Bridge in Toronto and found an unmarked dark blue sedan tied to a yellow rope and dangling high in the air, according to the City News.
It took the combined efforts of 14 firefighters and three fire trucks to get that vehicle down, The Toronto Star reported.
Emergency services managed to get the car down on the ground by 10:30 a.m., according to CBC.
But two hours before that, police said they had cracked the case open.
It was for a movie, they tweeted.
Mystery solved, right? Not quite.
About a half hour later, Toronto police released another tweet that said the car was placed there "possibly for a movie shoot."
Then they sent out another tweet that put police back at square one: There was "no movie shoot authorized."
Police told the City News that the "shell of a car" might have popped up on the bridge as a prank from university students, but the exact explanation remains "unknown."
For now, the car continues to perplex many — including Mayor John Tory.
“You’re always very puzzled as to how a car would have got into that particular situation,” Tory told the City News. “Fortunately the land that is right beneath that is not a neighborhood or another street, I think it’s basically green space and the Don Valley.
"I just saw some of the pictures myself and I was mystified as to how the car ended up there.”
According to CTV News, police are continuing to look into the car, which is burned and without multiple windows.
Police urged that there is "no hazard" from the car, as it isn't dangling over a busy roadway or another location that could harm people.
Const. Caroline de Kloet told CBC that it's now just a "waiting game" while police look for more information.
