Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps await new danger: rain

This April 30, 2018, photo shows a view of the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh. The Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar amid a brutal military crackdown now face a new danger: Rain. The annual monsoons will soon sweep through camps where some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims live in huts made of bamboo and plastic built along steep hills. A.M. Ahad AP Photo