Polish president seeks November referendum on constitution

Polish President Andrzej Duda and wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda greet supporters during celebrations marking the anniversary of the Polish May 3, 1791 Constitution, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, May 3, 2018. At the ceremony Duda said he wants Poles to vote in a referendum Nov. 10 and 11 on whether they support changing the current constitution. Alik Keplicz AP Photo