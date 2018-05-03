Caster Semenya's backers prepare for battle at CAS

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 9, 2012 file photo, South Africa's Caster Semenya leads in the women's 800-meter semifinal during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London. From Nov. 1, 2018 the IAAF will limit entry for all international events from 400 meters through the mile to women with testosterone levels below a specified level. Daniel Ochoa De Olza, File AP Photo