AP PHOTOS: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak

FILE- In this April 26, 2013, file photo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, center, shouts slogans during an election campaign rally in Kuala Kangsar, Perak state, Malaysia. Malaysian scandal-plagued Prime Minister Najib is seeking a third term in office during the May 9, 2018 general election, but faces an unprecedented challenge from a rejuvenated opposition led by his former mentor and strongman Mahathir Mohamad. Lai Seng Sin, File AP Photo