In this photo taken on Friday, April 27, 2018, a boy stands outside his family home, which has been submerged by floods following prolonged heavy rains in Tana Delta, Coastal Kenya. More than 30, 000 people in Tana River county have been displaced by floods which has also killed more than 5 people. Andrew Kasuku AP Photo

UN says 80 killed in weeks of flooding in Kenya

The Associated Press

May 04, 2018 03:59 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

The U.N. humanitarian agency says 80 people have been reported dead and hundreds of thousands displaced from their homes since March due to heavy rainfall in Kenya.

The U.N. statement says 244,400 people have been displaced, the majority of them in Tana River, Kilifi and Mandera counties.

Floods from seasonal rains hit as the East African nation was recovering from a devastating drought last year that affected half of its counties.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in a separate statement estimates 100 killed in the flooding.

It also warns that the floods could trigger or worsen outbreaks of diseases such as malaria and cholera.

