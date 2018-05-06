FILE - In this April 1, 2016 file photo, radar scanning experts scan a wall in King Tutankhamun's burial chamber in the Valley of the Kings, Luxor, Egypt. Egypt's antiquities ministry said Sunday, May 6, 2018, that new radar scans have provided conclusive evidence that there are no hidden rooms, as was earlier suspected, inside the burial chamber.
Egypt says no hidden rooms in King Tut's tomb after all

The Associated Press

May 06, 2018 12:14 PM

CAIRO

Egypt's antiquities ministry says new radar scans have provided conclusive evidence that there are no hidden rooms inside King Tutankhamun's burial chamber.

The Sunday statement by Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says an Italian team conducted extensive studies with ground-penetrating radar that showed the tomb did not contain any hidden, man-made blocking walls as was earlier suspected. Francesco Porcelli of the Polytechnic University of Turin will present the findings later on Sunday.

In 2015, British Egyptologist Nicholas Reeves proposed, after analysis of high-definition laser scans, that queen Nefertiti's tomb could be concealed behind wall paintings in the famed boy king's burial chamber.

The ministry says previous scans by Japanese and American scientists had proved inconclusive.

