US, Philippines launch largest military drills under Duterte

Co-Exercise Directors Lt. Gen. Lawrence Nicholson, center, commander of the 3rd U.S. Marine Expeditionary Forces, and Northern Luzon commander Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat, left, unfurl a flag of the joint U.S.-Philippines military exercise dubbed "Balikatan 34-2018" during the opening ceremony Monday, May 7, 2018 at Camp Aguinaldo in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. About 8,000 U.S. and Philippine troops are taking part in the annual exercise to enhance their interoperability in counterterrorism and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response or HADR. Contingents from Australia and Japan are also taking part in the two-week exercise. Bullit Marquez AP Photo