New hope: Armenia's young celebrate political changes

In this Friday, May 4, 2018 photo, Rebecca Topakian hangs photos to dry in a darkroom at a house rented by a group of youths to practice their art activities in Yerevan. “I thought well, I’m coming to a country everyone leaves ... and now the fact that things are changing makes me want to take part in a country building its politics and independence,” said Topakian, Many young hopefuls believe that major political changes in this poverty-ridden former Soviet republic, could bring back many Armenians who fled the country to seek their fortunes abroad. Thanassis Stavrakis AP Photo