Zimbabwe couple weds after crocodile bites off bride's arm

In this photo taken on Saturday, May, 5, 2018, Zanele Ndlovu walks down the aisle on her wedding day at a hospital Chapel in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. A couple attacked by a crocodile wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm. "In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing experience," 27-year-old Jamie Fox told The Associated Press Monday, May 7. (AP Photo)