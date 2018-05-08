The Latest: Iran president says 'problems' may lie ahead

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017 file photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, second right, speaks at a military parade marking the 37th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, just outside Tehran, Iran. Rouhani has seen his influence wane as his signature achievement, the nuclear deal with world powers, is now under threat from President Donald Trump. Economic problems, as well as some suggesting a military dictatorship for the country, suggest Iran’s domestic politics may swing back toward hard-liners and further weaken the once-popular president. Ebrahim Noroozi, File AP Photo