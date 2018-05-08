Trial opens for homeless man accused in US student drowning

Defendant Massimo Galioto, accused of manslaughter in the drowning death of the United States' student Beau Solomon, sits in a court room during the first hearing of the trial, in Rome, Tuesday, May 8, 2018. The body of the 19year-old Beau Solomon of Spring Green, Wis. was pulled out of the Tiber River in July, 2016 a few miles downstream from Rome’s Garibaldi Bridge under which the homeless man was living in a temporary encampment with several other people. Andrew Medichini AP Photo