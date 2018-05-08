A crocodile ripped off the arm of a bride-to-be. She refused to delay the wedding

In this photo taken on Saturday, May, 5, 2018, Zanele Ndlovu walks down the aisle on her wedding day at a hospital Chapel in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Ndlovu and Jamie Fox, attacked by a crocodile, wedded days later in a Zimbabwean hospital, where the bride was recovering after losing an arm. "In one week we went from shock and agony to a truly amazing experience," Fox told The Associated Press on Monday, ASSOCIATED PRESS