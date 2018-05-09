Woman stoned to death in Somalia after al-Shabab conviction

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 17, 2011 file photo, hundreds of newly trained al-Shabab fighters perform military exercises in the Lafofe area some 18 km south of Mogadishu, in Somalia. The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab said Wednesday, May 9, 2018 that it has stoned to death a woman accused of marrying 11 men, after an ad hoc al-Shabab court convicted the woman in Sablale town in Lower Shabelle region. Farah Abdi Warsameh, File AP Photo