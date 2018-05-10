Russians behind the killing of 29 civilians in Ukraine identified

SHARE COPY LINK The bombing of Mariupol, Ukraine, in January 2015 killed at least 29 civilians. The Ukrainian government is using drone footage to investigate the attack by alleged Russian missiles. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

The bombing of Mariupol, Ukraine, in January 2015 killed at least 29 civilians. The Ukrainian government is using drone footage to investigate the attack by alleged Russian missiles. Alexa Ard / McClatchy