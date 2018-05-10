Iraq's Sunnis wary but hopeful about upcoming election

In this Tuesday, May 8, 2018 photo, campaign posters for Iraqi Sunni political blocks line a street in the predominately Sunni neighborhood of Azamiya, in north Baghdad, Iraq. There’s a mixture of hope and apathy among Iraq’s minority Sunnis ahead of the May 12, 2018 parliamentary election. The military defeat of the Islamic State group delivered millions from its harsh rule, but has left more than 2 million people, mostly Sunnis, displaced from their homes amid heavy destruction that will cost billions of dollars to repair. Hadi Mizban AP Photo