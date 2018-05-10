Aid group: Migrants 'prefer to die' than return to Libya

Refugees and migrants are transferred to the SOS Mediterranee Aquarius rescue ship a day after being rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after they tried to leave Libya and reach European soil aboard an overcrowded rubber boat, Monday, May 7, 2018. Italy's coast guard said Monday it had granted authorization for 105 migrants rescued at sea by a Spanish aid group to transfer to a sturdier boat after more than a daylong bureaucratic tussle left them exposed to the elements on the Mediterranean Sea. Felipe Dana AP Photo