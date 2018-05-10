US, Somali raid on al-Shabab seizes 3 commanders: Officials

EDS NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT: Somalis look at the bodies of five people killed during a raid in the Lower Shabelle region and then brought to the Madina hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, May 10, 2018. Somali intelligence officials say U.S. and Somali commandos seized three men thought to be commanders with the al-Shabab extremist group during the deadly raid, while a local elder said five people thought to be banana farmers were killed in the raid late Wednesday. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo