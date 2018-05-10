Iraqi forces capture 5 top IS leaders in cross-border raid

FILE - In this June 23, 2014 file photo, fighters from the Islamic State group parade in a commandeered Iraqi security forces armored vehicle on the main road in Mosul, Iraq. In a statement Thursday, May 10, 2018, coalition spokesman Army Col. Ryan Dillon said that U.S.-backed Syrian forces have captured five senior Islamic State group leaders. Dillon called the arrest a "significant blow to Daesh," using the Arabic acronym for the extremist group. (AP Photo, File)