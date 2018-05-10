Hope, anger for relatives of S. Koreans kidnapped by North

FILE - This combination of two file photos shows U.S. President Donald Trump, left, speaking during a roundtable discussion on tax cuts in Cleveland, Ohio, May 5, 2018 and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, talking with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom, South Korea, April 27, 2018. North Korea’s release of three American detainees is both hopeful and disheartening for the relatives of hundreds of South Koreans abducted by the North. Manuel Balce Ceneta, Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File AP Photo