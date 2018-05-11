Turkish election not fair, says jailed presidential hopeful

FILE - In this handout photo provided by the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) on Friday, May 4, 2018, former co-leader of the party Selahattin Demirtas sits in prison in Turkey. Turkey’s jailed pro-Kurdish politician and presidential hopeful says elections in Turkey have never been fair, but next month’s presidential and parliamentary ballots will be even more unjust than ever. Speaking from his prison cell, Selahattin Demirtas, told The Associated Press Friday, May 11 he was still confident his Peoples’ Democratic Party would surpass its previous electoral gains. (HDP via AP, file)