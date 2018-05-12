17 killed in insurgent clashes in eastern Myanmar, government says

YANGON, Myanmar – Seventeen people, including a policeman, were killed early Saturday in ethnic clashes in Myanmar's eastern Shan State, government spokesman Zaw Htay told dpa.
At least eight others were hospitalized in the attack led by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, or TNLA, on Muse town, a major border crossing with China, he added.
TNLA claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement posted on Facebook saying they were a response to recent Myanmar army offensives against another armed group, the Kachin Independence Army.
