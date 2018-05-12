Defeated Malaysian prime minister Najib denied permission to leave the country

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Malaysia's Immigration Department said Saturday beleaguered ex-prime minister Najib Razak and his wife were barred from leaving the country.
In a brief statement, the department said the couple were "blacklisted from leaving the country" following speculation that Najib was planning to flee Malaysia to avoid corruption allegations following his election loss to 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.
In an earlier tweet, Najib said he was going to take a "short break," and an itinerary leaked online showed apparent plans to fly to Jakarta on board a private jet.
Following the department's decision, Najib tweeted that he would "respect the direction (of the department) and be with the family in the country."
Mahathir was sworn in as Malaysia's prime minister on Thursday night, after the former premier and his opposition coalition won a shock election victory over his former protege Najib.
Following his win, Mahathir said he would not seek revenge against Najib.
Former political allies, Mahathir and Najib had a bitter falling-out two years ago over Najib's alleged involvement in a $4.5-billion embezzlement and money-laundering scheme at state development fund 1MDB.
Najib has rejected the accusations and his attorney general has cleared the prime minister of any wrongdoing.
