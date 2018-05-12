Croats gather in Austria for controversial commemoration

A uniformed man carries a Croatian flag during a commemoration ceremony in Bleiburg, Austria, Saturday, May 12, 2018. Thousands of Croatian far-right supporters have gathered in a field in southern Austria to commemorate the massacre of pro-Nazis by victorious communists at the end of World War II. The controversial annual event was held Saturday amid a surge of far-right sentiments in Croatia, the European Union's newest member. Darko Bandic AP Photo