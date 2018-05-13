Jets D Dustin Byfuglien poses big problem for Golden Knights

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Winnipeg Jets' Dustin Byfuglien (33) celebrates after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey playoff game in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Winnipeg was already gripped by playoff fever. Now, with the Jets in the Western Conference final, the temperature is rising further. Jets merchandise is flying off shelves and downtown office workers are decked out in team jerseys. The passion surpasses the glory days of 40 years ago when the Jets were champions of the World Hockey Association. The Canadian Press via AP, File Trevor Hagan