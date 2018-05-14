Hezbollah says 'new phase' in war with Israel after strikes

Women hold pictures of Hezbollah slain top commander Mustafa Badreddine, who was killed in an explosion in Damascus, as they listen to Hezbollah leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah, during a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of his death, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, May 14, 2018. Nasrallah said a barrage of rockets from Syria against Israeli forces in the occupied Golan Heights last week opens "a new phase" in the conflict, warning that Israel proper could be the target next time. Bilal Hussein AP Photo