Iraqi Shiite cleric gained ground with nationalist voice

FILE - in this Dec. 29, 2015 file photo, Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks during a press conference in Najaf, 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Baghdad, Iraq. Al-Sadr, who led punishing attacks on American forces after the 2003 U.S.-led overthrow of Saddam Hussein, appears set to secure the most significant victory of his political career with a strong showing in the May 12 parliamentary election. Al-Sadr gained popularity as a nationalist voice campaigning against corruption and against Iran’s influence in the country. Karim Kadim, File AP Photo