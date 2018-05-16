Members of the Malaysian Islamic authority perform "Rukyah Hilal Ramadan," the sighting of the new moon to determine the start of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Muslims around the world will start observing Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar this week.
Millions of Muslims prepare for start of fasting in Ramadan

The Associated Press

May 16, 2018 05:03 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Last minute preparations are underway as Muslims around the world stock up on groceries and dates for evening meals to break dawn-to-dusk fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia and other Muslim-majority nations, like Egypt and Indonesia, declared Ramadan would begin Thursday based on a moon-sighting methodology. Muslims follow a lunar calendar, and a moon-sighting methodology can lead to different countries declaring the start of Ramadan a day or two apart.

Some mosques in the U.S. have already declared the start of fasting Wednesday while others will begin Thursday.

The Ramadan fast, in which food and even water is prohibited, is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and remind them of those less fortunate. It is also a chance to kick addictions like caffeine and cigarettes.

