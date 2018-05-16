Rights groups seek prosecution of Gambian ex-leader in Ghana

FILE - In this Friday Jan.13, 2017 file photo released by the Nigeria State House, Gambia President Yahya Jammeh, left, walks alongside with Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, upon arrival in Banjul Gambia. A survivor, families of the disappeared and human rights organizations are seeking the extradition and prosecution in Ghana of Gambia's former leader Yahya Jammeh for alleged direct involvement in the killing of more than 50 West African migrants in 2005. Human Rights Watch and TRIAL International are calling on Ghana's government to investigate new evidence they say ties Jammeh to the killings of Ghanaians, Nigerians and others. Nigeria State House via AP, file Bayo Omoboriowo