China rejects appeal on behalf of Nobel Prize winner's widow

FILE - In this Saturday, July 15, 2017, file photo provided by the Shenyang Municipal Information Office, Liu Xia, center, wife of jailed Nobel Peace Prize winner and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo, holds a portrait of him during his funeral in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning Province. China has rejected an appeal from dozens of writers and artists for the release from house arrest of Liu Xia, the widow of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo. (Shenyang Municipal Information Office via AP, File)