A woman holds a child in her arms as as they board buses, during the evacuation of a makeshift camp in a park across the City Hall, in Sarajevo, on early Friday morning, May 18, 2018. Hundreds of migrants who have been camping in the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo in a makeshift tent settlement in a city park are being relocated this morning in southern Bosnia. Amel Emric AP Photo
World

Buses with migrants stuck in Bosnia amid confusion

The Associated Press

May 18, 2018 06:19 AM

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina

A convoy of buses with about 270 migrants, including children, has been stuck in central Bosnia, reflecting the chaotic situation in the war-scarred Balkan country as it struggles to cope with the influx.

Authorities were transporting migrants Friday from Sarajevo, the capital, toward a center for asylum-seekers near the southwestern town of Mostar, but the regional authorities there didn't allow them in.

The buses then have returned into the Sarajevo district and remain blocked. Local media say there are 18 children among the migrants, who are frightened and confused.

Bosnia's authorities earlier on Friday dismantled a migrant tent settlement in central Sarajevo to move them to the Mostar area. Interior Minister Dragan Mektic told N1 television that the convoy blockade there amounted to a "coup d'etat."

