As summit looms, North Korean media return to angry tone

FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, a U.S. F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet lands as South Korea and the United States conduct the Max Thunder joint military exercise at an air base in Gwangju, South Korea. North Korean media are stepping up their rhetorical attacks on South Korea and joint military exercises with the United States, warning that a budding detente could be in danger. State media unleashed three strongly worded commentaries Tuesday, May 22, 2018, slamming Seoul and Washington for the maneuvers and demanding Seoul take action against defectors it claimed were sending anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets across the border. Yonhap via AP Park Chul-hog