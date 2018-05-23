FILE - In this April 23, 2016 file photo leader of nationalist AfD party Alexander Gauland speaks to followers of the party in Stralsund, Germany. Berlin police say more than a dozen groups are planning weekend protests against a rally by the right-wing nationalist Alternative for Germany being staged under the motto “Germany’s Future.”
Many protests planned against Berlin right-wing party rally

The Associated Press

May 23, 2018 04:18 AM

BERLIN

Berlin police say more than a dozen groups are planning weekend protests against a rally by the right-wing nationalist Alternative for Germany being staged under the motto "Germany's Future."

Police said Wednesday that the party, known as the AfD, expects some 10,000 people for the Sunday afternoon rally with speeches from some of its top leaders. It is due to start at the capital's main train station and end at the landmark Brandenburg Gate.

So far, 13 counter-demonstrations are planned in nearby areas and around the city under slogans like "never again" and "stop the hate, stop the AfD."

For security reasons police are not announcing in advance how many officers they will have on hand to keep the two sides separate, but say there will be a significant presence.

