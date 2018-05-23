Archaeologists discover Greco-Roman era building in Egypt

This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows a gold coin, depicting King Ptolemy III, who ruled Egypt in the 3rd century B.C. and was an ancestor of the famed Cleopatra, that was found in the San El-Hagar archaeological site in Gharbia province, north of Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian archeologists said they discovered parts of a huge red brick building dating back to the Greco-Roman period and have unearthed other artifacts in the area, including pottery vessels, terracotta statues, bronze tools and a small statue of a ram. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)